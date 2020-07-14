All apartments in Conroe
White Oak
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:12 AM

White Oak

2330 Montgomery Park Blvd · (936) 241-4708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2330 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX 77304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Oak.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55/applicant or $75/married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150-$200 Administration Fee - $20 Utility Activation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $7/month and Pest Control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: All open parking on a first come, first serve basis. We offer covered parking for $25/month.
Storage Details: There is a storage closet in all apartment homes - free of cost

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Oak have any available units?
White Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conroe, TX.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does White Oak have?
Some of White Oak's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Oak currently offering any rent specials?
White Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, White Oak is pet friendly.
Does White Oak offer parking?
Yes, White Oak offers parking.
Does White Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, White Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does White Oak have a pool?
Yes, White Oak has a pool.
Does White Oak have accessible units?
Yes, White Oak has accessible units.
Does White Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Oak has units with dishwashers.
