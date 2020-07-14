Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55/applicant or $75/married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150-$200 Administration Fee - $20 Utility Activation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $7/month and Pest Control $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: All open parking on a first come, first serve basis. We offer covered parking for $25/month.
Storage Details: There is a storage closet in all apartment homes - free of cost