Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

West Creek Apartments

2211 Montgomery Park Blvd · (979) 200-4461
Location

2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX 77304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 434 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 734 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 1023 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
accessible
carport
conference room
Find your perfect fit at West Creek Apartments in Conroe, TX, where we take pride in giving our residents the best living experience achievable. Treat yourself to the finest features and amenities around, along with a welcoming community atmosphere. Experience nearby Lake Conroe Park in your downtime and find your favorite go-to cafe or shop in historic downtown. Adventure is just around the corner when you come home to West Creek Apartments. Choose West Creek Apartments in Conroe, TX and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Find out why our residents love coming home to West Creek when you come tour our community today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: BREED RESTRICTIONS: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations. Cats and dogs up to 75 pounds permitted.
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Carport: $35/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Creek Apartments have any available units?
West Creek Apartments has 16 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does West Creek Apartments have?
Some of West Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
West Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, West Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does West Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, West Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does West Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, West Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does West Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, West Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does West Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
