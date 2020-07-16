All apartments in Comal County
913 Carriage Loop
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

913 Carriage Loop

913 Carriage Loop · No Longer Available
Location

913 Carriage Loop, Comal County, TX 78132

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
913 Carriage Loop Available 07/30/20 Live Close to Gruene & the Guadalupe River in the Settlement at Gruene! Beautiful House with Tons of Upgrades! - Live Minutes from Gruene and the Guadalupe River! Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, and 2 Half Bath Home! This Home Features Stainless Appliances such as a Gas Stove Top, Built In Oven & Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar with Granite Countertops, Mosaic Stone Backsplash, Fireplace, Gorgeous Bay Window in Dining Room, Game Room/Study, Carpet/Wood/Tile Flooring, Flowing Open Floorplan, High Ceilings, Walk In Shower and Garden Tub in Master Bath, Walk In Closets, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max. Large Dogs Must Have Owner's Approval.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4865026)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 913 Carriage Loop have any available units?
913 Carriage Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Comal County, TX.
What amenities does 913 Carriage Loop have?
Some of 913 Carriage Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Carriage Loop currently offering any rent specials?
913 Carriage Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Carriage Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Carriage Loop is pet friendly.
Does 913 Carriage Loop offer parking?
No, 913 Carriage Loop does not offer parking.
Does 913 Carriage Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Carriage Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Carriage Loop have a pool?
No, 913 Carriage Loop does not have a pool.
Does 913 Carriage Loop have accessible units?
No, 913 Carriage Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Carriage Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Carriage Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Carriage Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Carriage Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
