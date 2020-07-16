Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

913 Carriage Loop Available 07/30/20 Live Close to Gruene & the Guadalupe River in the Settlement at Gruene! Beautiful House with Tons of Upgrades! - Live Minutes from Gruene and the Guadalupe River! Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, and 2 Half Bath Home! This Home Features Stainless Appliances such as a Gas Stove Top, Built In Oven & Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Island Kitchen/Breakfast Bar with Granite Countertops, Mosaic Stone Backsplash, Fireplace, Gorgeous Bay Window in Dining Room, Game Room/Study, Carpet/Wood/Tile Flooring, Flowing Open Floorplan, High Ceilings, Walk In Shower and Garden Tub in Master Bath, Walk In Closets, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max. Large Dogs Must Have Owner's Approval.



