78 Sun Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Come see this stunning one-story home on 3 acres tucked away in beautiful Spring Branch in desirable Sun Valley. Inside boasts open floor plan w/ 2 eating areas, 4 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Large kitchen has counter space galore! The luxurious master bedroom & bathroom comes with an attached study or nursery area, double vanity, & separate tub and shower. Outside patio/deck is perfect for taking in the scenic nature views. If you're looking for peacefulness and privacy, look no further! Horses ok!

AVAILABLE NOW! Love nature? Three acre home allows horses! Open floor plan, master suite has sitting room, ++ four bedrooms! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120