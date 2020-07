514 Carriage House

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*HOME IS TO BE BUILT* PLEASE REFER TO ASSOCIATED DOCS FOR EXTERIOR SELECTIONS AND FLOOR PLANS. IMAGES ARE OF ANOTHER RENTAL HOME IN THE SAME SUBDIVISION. COMPLETION EARLY FALL 2020.. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 3 BED 2 BATH, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TRAY CEILINGS IN DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BEDROOMS. LARGE BUTT GLASS WINDOW IN THE FAMILY ROOM. MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE VANITY AND TUB SHOWER SEPARATE. GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, MOEN FAUCETS, WALK IN PANTRY. HOME IS LOCATED IN SMALL COMMUNITY.