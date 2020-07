Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Sorry no pets. Private and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath homes on the outskirts of Town on three acres. Tenant pays additional $160 a month for water, elect & garbage. Tenant will be responsible to fill propane tank. Comes with refrig, washer/dryer in storage building. Front patio 18x16 Back patio 30x6.