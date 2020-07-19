30855 Retama Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2.5/2 single story on almost 3 acres. The sunset pic was taken from the back porch! Large Family Room w/FP. Kitchen w/granite counters, big Breakfast Area + sep. DR. Office could be used as a 4th bedroom (has closet). High ceilings & stained concrete floors throughout. Split bedroom layout. Double car garage w/opener + circular driveway. Neighborhood amenities are close by. Excellent Comal schools! No smoking inside home or garage. Pet restrictions: no large/aggressive breed dogs. Property is not fenced. Available for move in as of 12/15/18.