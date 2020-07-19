All apartments in Comal County
30855 Retama Ridge

30855 Retama Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

30855 Retama Ridge, Comal County, TX 78163
Rim Rock Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
3/2.5/2 single story on almost 3 acres. The sunset pic was taken from the back porch! Large Family Room w/FP. Kitchen w/granite counters, big Breakfast Area + sep. DR. Office could be used as a 4th bedroom (has closet). High ceilings & stained concrete floors throughout. Split bedroom layout. Double car garage w/opener + circular driveway. Neighborhood amenities are close by. Excellent Comal schools! No smoking inside home or garage. Pet restrictions: no large/aggressive breed dogs. Property is not fenced. Available for move in as of 12/15/18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30855 Retama Ridge have any available units?
30855 Retama Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Comal County, TX.
What amenities does 30855 Retama Ridge have?
Some of 30855 Retama Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30855 Retama Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
30855 Retama Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30855 Retama Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 30855 Retama Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 30855 Retama Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 30855 Retama Ridge offers parking.
Does 30855 Retama Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30855 Retama Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30855 Retama Ridge have a pool?
No, 30855 Retama Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 30855 Retama Ridge have accessible units?
No, 30855 Retama Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 30855 Retama Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30855 Retama Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 30855 Retama Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 30855 Retama Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
