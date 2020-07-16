All apartments in Comal County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

30628 Holstein Road

30628 Holstein Road · No Longer Available
Location

30628 Holstein Road, Comal County, TX 78163

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story home in Johnson Ranch. 4BR, 3BA with formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, c-tile backsplash, gas cooking, stainless appliances and tons of storage and counter space. Enjoy the spacious living room with fireplace. Oversized Master w/ bay windows, luxurious bath including glass shower and garden tub. Second full suite for guest or family. Large covered patio is great entertaining. This community has all of the amenities, elementary, pool, clubhouse, sport courts & trails. Easy commute to Hwy 281. This home is a MUST see. Owner approval required for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30628 Holstein Road have any available units?
30628 Holstein Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Comal County, TX.
What amenities does 30628 Holstein Road have?
Some of 30628 Holstein Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30628 Holstein Road currently offering any rent specials?
30628 Holstein Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30628 Holstein Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 30628 Holstein Road is pet friendly.
Does 30628 Holstein Road offer parking?
Yes, 30628 Holstein Road offers parking.
Does 30628 Holstein Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30628 Holstein Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30628 Holstein Road have a pool?
Yes, 30628 Holstein Road has a pool.
Does 30628 Holstein Road have accessible units?
No, 30628 Holstein Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30628 Holstein Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30628 Holstein Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 30628 Holstein Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 30628 Holstein Road does not have units with air conditioning.
