Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Custon home on 3 acres. Can bring animals. All 4 bedrooms are on first floor, upstairs is one giant room. Open kitchen to main living room, formal living in dining near front entry. 2 car detached garage with covered walk way. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included but can be removed if tenant brings their own. Lots of room, growing area of Celina.