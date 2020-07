Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Stunning home located in the master planned community of Light Farms with pools, fitness center, playgrounds, 13 miles of hike and bike trails tennis courts and more. This home features hardwood throughout. The spacious open kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counter top and island overlooking living area with fireplace. Large master with bath dual sinks and cabinets. Custom lighting and fans. You much see!