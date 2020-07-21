All apartments in Collin County
Collin County, TX
3855 FM 3364
3855 FM 3364

3855 FM 3364 · No Longer Available
Location

3855 FM 3364, Collin County, TX 75407

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
microwave
bathtub
Immaculate newly constructed home on a massive 1.00 acre lot. The master bedroom of this Jefferson model has a vaulted ceiling, his-and-hers closets, and a large bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub, and a large separate shower. This house boasts a three-car garage and many upgrades.
The property is in a lovely new neighborhood just minutes from Allen, Lucas, McKinney, and freeways to other major cities. Just around the corner from the lake, boat docks, and parks, Liberty Square is the perfect place for a country living close to town. Protective covenants but no pesky HOA. Owner prefers to lease purchase but will consider a 1 year lease. Come and see this fabulous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 FM 3364 have any available units?
3855 FM 3364 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 3855 FM 3364 have?
Some of 3855 FM 3364's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 FM 3364 currently offering any rent specials?
3855 FM 3364 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 FM 3364 pet-friendly?
No, 3855 FM 3364 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 3855 FM 3364 offer parking?
Yes, 3855 FM 3364 offers parking.
Does 3855 FM 3364 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 FM 3364 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 FM 3364 have a pool?
No, 3855 FM 3364 does not have a pool.
Does 3855 FM 3364 have accessible units?
No, 3855 FM 3364 does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 FM 3364 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 FM 3364 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3855 FM 3364 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3855 FM 3364 does not have units with air conditioning.
