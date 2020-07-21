3855 FM 3364

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Immaculate newly constructed home on a massive 1.00 acre lot. The master bedroom of this Jefferson model has a vaulted ceiling, his-and-hers closets, and a large bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub, and a large separate shower. This house boasts a three-car garage and many upgrades.

The property is in a lovely new neighborhood just minutes from Allen, Lucas, McKinney, and freeways to other major cities. Just around the corner from the lake, boat docks, and parks, Liberty Square is the perfect place for a country living close to town. Protective covenants but no pesky HOA. Owner prefers to lease purchase but will consider a 1 year lease. Come and see this fabulous home!