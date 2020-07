Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Move-in ready! Great Master planned community with brand-new Prosper elementary school opening soon with-in community! Access to fabulous community center with work out area and gym, 2 swimming pools and walking trails! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Washer, dryer, and kitchen refrigerator stay! Home located only 8 minute drive from Mckinney 380 hwy and just off of Frontier that takes you straight to Prosper shopping with-in minutes.