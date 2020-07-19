All apartments in Collin County
Find more places like 1100 Nickel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collin County, TX
/
1100 Nickel Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1100 Nickel Street

1100 Nickel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1100 Nickel St, Collin County, TX 75407

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
RESORT like living with POOLS and playground around the corner. Open floorplan! WASHER,DRYER,FRIDGE included. Sprinkler system. Be the first tenants (after owners) in this contemporary smart 2017 home. GRANITE and backsplash in the kitchen. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Covered patio. Energy efficient, motion sensing lights. Custom Built-In Garage Shelving. Ten minutes from downtown McKinney, minutes from shopping and dining. Only 8 miles away from highway 75. Great community and great location with newer elementary school, Walmart Super Center and Starbucks minutes away. Tenant to verify all information provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Nickel Street have any available units?
1100 Nickel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collin County, TX.
What amenities does 1100 Nickel Street have?
Some of 1100 Nickel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Nickel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Nickel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Nickel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Nickel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collin County.
Does 1100 Nickel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Nickel Street offers parking.
Does 1100 Nickel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Nickel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Nickel Street have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Nickel Street has a pool.
Does 1100 Nickel Street have accessible units?
No, 1100 Nickel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Nickel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Nickel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Nickel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Nickel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXRockwall, TXRoyse City, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXMelissa, TXProsper, TX
Princeton, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXSachse, TXVan Alstyne, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District