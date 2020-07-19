1100 Nickel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

RESORT like living with POOLS and playground around the corner. Open floorplan! WASHER,DRYER,FRIDGE included. Sprinkler system. Be the first tenants (after owners) in this contemporary smart 2017 home. GRANITE and backsplash in the kitchen. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Covered patio. Energy efficient, motion sensing lights. Custom Built-In Garage Shelving. Ten minutes from downtown McKinney, minutes from shopping and dining. Only 8 miles away from highway 75. Great community and great location with newer elementary school, Walmart Super Center and Starbucks minutes away. Tenant to verify all information provided.