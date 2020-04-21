922 Turtle Dove

Amenities

Pre-lease for Sept 2020. Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home in Dove Crossing subdivision features a 3-way split floor plan that is open with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas. Tile floor throughout except for carpet in bedrooms. Master suite has raised ceiling, beautiful master bath has separate shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Stainless kitchen appliances with a build-in microwave. Sprinkler system and fenced back yard. It's easy to access to College Station schools, Kroger shopping center, and restaurants.