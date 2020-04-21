All apartments in College Station
922 Turtle Dove
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:14 AM

922 Turtle Dove

922 Turtle Dove Trail · (979) 574-0040
Location

922 Turtle Dove Trail, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pre-lease for Sept 2020. Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home in Dove Crossing subdivision features a 3-way split floor plan that is open with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas. Tile floor throughout except for carpet in bedrooms. Master suite has raised ceiling, beautiful master bath has separate shower, garden tub, and double vanities. Stainless kitchen appliances with a build-in microwave. Sprinkler system and fenced back yard. It's easy to access to College Station schools, Kroger shopping center, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Turtle Dove have any available units?
922 Turtle Dove has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 Turtle Dove have?
Some of 922 Turtle Dove's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Turtle Dove currently offering any rent specials?
922 Turtle Dove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Turtle Dove pet-friendly?
No, 922 Turtle Dove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 922 Turtle Dove offer parking?
Yes, 922 Turtle Dove does offer parking.
Does 922 Turtle Dove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Turtle Dove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Turtle Dove have a pool?
No, 922 Turtle Dove does not have a pool.
Does 922 Turtle Dove have accessible units?
No, 922 Turtle Dove does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Turtle Dove have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Turtle Dove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Turtle Dove have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Turtle Dove does not have units with air conditioning.
