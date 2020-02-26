920 Whitewing Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a well maintained home located in a great, well known neighborhood? This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is your answer! Walk through the door and immediately you are greeted by the private study with french doors and the formal dining room. The open kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, abundance of cabinets, a pantry and has an incredible amount of space for a breakfast area that overlooks the living room with large windows throughout! The phenomenal master suite features a spacious bedroom, a walk-in closet, a large soaker tub and a separate shower. The three additional bedrooms are all a great size and have their own closet space. Once you step outside, you are in for a treat with the comfortable patio and pergola. Currently leased for $1,700 through Aug 7, 2020. Don't miss out on this one!!