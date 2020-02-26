All apartments in College Station
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

920 Whitewing Lane

920 Whitewing Lane · (979) 218-3905
Location

920 Whitewing Lane, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2034 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a well maintained home located in a great, well known neighborhood? This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is your answer! Walk through the door and immediately you are greeted by the private study with french doors and the formal dining room. The open kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, abundance of cabinets, a pantry and has an incredible amount of space for a breakfast area that overlooks the living room with large windows throughout! The phenomenal master suite features a spacious bedroom, a walk-in closet, a large soaker tub and a separate shower. The three additional bedrooms are all a great size and have their own closet space. Once you step outside, you are in for a treat with the comfortable patio and pergola. Currently leased for $1,700 through Aug 7, 2020. Don't miss out on this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Whitewing Lane have any available units?
920 Whitewing Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 920 Whitewing Lane have?
Some of 920 Whitewing Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Whitewing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
920 Whitewing Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Whitewing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 920 Whitewing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 920 Whitewing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 920 Whitewing Lane does offer parking.
Does 920 Whitewing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Whitewing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Whitewing Lane have a pool?
No, 920 Whitewing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 920 Whitewing Lane have accessible units?
No, 920 Whitewing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Whitewing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 Whitewing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Whitewing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Whitewing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
