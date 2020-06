Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Remodel will be complete soon.



Three bedroom with Office or Game room. Or use as a Four bedroom.



Great location and floor plan. Close to campus, shopping, and Greek area. Large yard. Recently fenced back yard with privacy fence plus a separate chain link fenced area for pets. Right next to Sorority Row.



To schedule a viewing, please use the form below to email us or call our office @ 979-209-0123. Thanks and Gig'em.



(RLNE23522)