901 BALCONES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

UPSCALE AND COMPLETELY REMODELED!! This condo is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN and features granite counters, new paint, new flooring, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, framed mirrors, 2" faux wood blinds, vaulted ceilings and more!! Located in the heart of Aggieland, close to campus and ON THE BUS ROUTE!!! This spacious unit has 3 HUGE bedrooms and 2 baths, full-size WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, Double vanity sinks in bathroom and convenient to everything in College Station. You will NOT find a nicer condo for less! Call today to set up a showing before this is gone!!