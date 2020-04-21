All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 901 BALCONES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
901 BALCONES Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:16 PM

901 BALCONES Drive

901 Balcones Drive · (979) 217-1162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 Balcones Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 80 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPSCALE AND COMPLETELY REMODELED!! This condo is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN and features granite counters, new paint, new flooring, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, framed mirrors, 2" faux wood blinds, vaulted ceilings and more!! Located in the heart of Aggieland, close to campus and ON THE BUS ROUTE!!! This spacious unit has 3 HUGE bedrooms and 2 baths, full-size WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, Double vanity sinks in bathroom and convenient to everything in College Station. You will NOT find a nicer condo for less! Call today to set up a showing before this is gone!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 BALCONES Drive have any available units?
901 BALCONES Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 BALCONES Drive have?
Some of 901 BALCONES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 BALCONES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
901 BALCONES Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 BALCONES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 901 BALCONES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 901 BALCONES Drive offer parking?
No, 901 BALCONES Drive does not offer parking.
Does 901 BALCONES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 BALCONES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 BALCONES Drive have a pool?
No, 901 BALCONES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 901 BALCONES Drive have accessible units?
No, 901 BALCONES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 901 BALCONES Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 BALCONES Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 BALCONES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 BALCONES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 901 BALCONES Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity