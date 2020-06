Amenities

AVAILABLE IN JULY! Only minutes from TAMU campus! This great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex has all appliances included, even washer/dryer. This home has been recently remodeled! It features new cabinets in the kitchen, new dishwasher, new fixtures in bathroom, and fresh paint. Schedule a tour today!