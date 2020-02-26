All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 803 Eisenhower Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
803 Eisenhower Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

803 Eisenhower Dr

803 Eisenhower St · (888) 856-2281 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

803 Eisenhower St, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 803 Eisenhower Dr · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IDEAL LOCATION STEPS FROM CAMPUS! 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - GAP LEASE ONLY-BEST LOCATION IN TOWN!! Amazing 4 bed home just steps from campus! This home has everything you're looking for, featuring a split 4 bed floorplan with spacious rooms, walk in closets, and Jack and Jill style bathrooms, an open concept living and kitchen area (with huge pantry!), stained concrete flooring throughout, back yard with giant deck, plenty of parking, and more! Plus, the location can't be beat - just off the corner of Eisenhower and Lincoln, you're just second from campus and in the heart of College Station; close to everything! PET FRIENDLY! Available now until August! Call today for a private showing!

(RLNE5447228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Eisenhower Dr have any available units?
803 Eisenhower Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 803 Eisenhower Dr have?
Some of 803 Eisenhower Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Eisenhower Dr currently offering any rent specials?
803 Eisenhower Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Eisenhower Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Eisenhower Dr is pet friendly.
Does 803 Eisenhower Dr offer parking?
Yes, 803 Eisenhower Dr does offer parking.
Does 803 Eisenhower Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Eisenhower Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Eisenhower Dr have a pool?
No, 803 Eisenhower Dr does not have a pool.
Does 803 Eisenhower Dr have accessible units?
No, 803 Eisenhower Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Eisenhower Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Eisenhower Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Eisenhower Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Eisenhower Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 803 Eisenhower Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity