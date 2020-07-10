714 Wellesley Ct C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

714 WELLESLEY CT UNIT C - Property Id: 56176



Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home. new stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. New deep farmers sink and counter top with new backslash. New vanity's in both bathrooms with soft close hinges and Marble Tops. 5 brand new energy efficient ceiling fans. Balcony deck and two parking spaces. Close to TAMU of University and restaurant row. Unit has been completely renovated for new long term tenants. Quite Street, Great upstairs two bedroom, two bath unit. 2 large walk in closets in each bedroom, open concept kitchen, dining, living area. Large L shaped kitchen. Dining area opens brand new french doors to a private balcony. Parking in the rear, two blocks to the shuttle stop and very near the A&M campus, shopping and restaurants. This unit is available for MOVE IN NOW location is perfect. Newly renovated apartment. WATER $25 month rsvp now

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56176

Property Id 56176



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5894663)