Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

714 Wellesley Ct C

714 Wellesley Ct · (713) 208-0491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 Wellesley Ct, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
714 WELLESLEY CT UNIT C - Property Id: 56176

Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home. new stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. New deep farmers sink and counter top with new backslash. New vanity's in both bathrooms with soft close hinges and Marble Tops. 5 brand new energy efficient ceiling fans. Balcony deck and two parking spaces. Close to TAMU of University and restaurant row. Unit has been completely renovated for new long term tenants. Quite Street, Great upstairs two bedroom, two bath unit. 2 large walk in closets in each bedroom, open concept kitchen, dining, living area. Large L shaped kitchen. Dining area opens brand new french doors to a private balcony. Parking in the rear, two blocks to the shuttle stop and very near the A&M campus, shopping and restaurants. This unit is available for MOVE IN NOW location is perfect. Newly renovated apartment. WATER $25 month rsvp now
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56176
Property Id 56176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Wellesley Ct C have any available units?
714 Wellesley Ct C has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 714 Wellesley Ct C have?
Some of 714 Wellesley Ct C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Wellesley Ct C currently offering any rent specials?
714 Wellesley Ct C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Wellesley Ct C pet-friendly?
No, 714 Wellesley Ct C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 714 Wellesley Ct C offer parking?
Yes, 714 Wellesley Ct C offers parking.
Does 714 Wellesley Ct C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Wellesley Ct C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Wellesley Ct C have a pool?
No, 714 Wellesley Ct C does not have a pool.
Does 714 Wellesley Ct C have accessible units?
No, 714 Wellesley Ct C does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Wellesley Ct C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Wellesley Ct C has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Wellesley Ct C have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Wellesley Ct C does not have units with air conditioning.
