All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 6931 Halter Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
6931 Halter Loop
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

6931 Halter Loop

6931 Halter Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6931 Halter Loop, College Station, TX 77845
Emerald Forest

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
PLEASE SEE VIRTUAL TOUR
Spring 2020, ready for August 1st move in
House has private parking and remote control parking gates for five vehicles

Includes 5 paid memberships to the community pool

Backyard includes a custom horse fence to maximize views of the greenspace behind the house, and private pedestrian gate access for tenants to the greenspace. Roof & exterior walls are built with upgraded high-efficiency insulation. Home includes a dual-zone quiet high-efficiency HVAC system with humidity controls, drastically reducing tenant’s energy costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Halter Loop have any available units?
6931 Halter Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 6931 Halter Loop have?
Some of 6931 Halter Loop's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 Halter Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Halter Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Halter Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6931 Halter Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 6931 Halter Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6931 Halter Loop does offer parking.
Does 6931 Halter Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 Halter Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Halter Loop have a pool?
Yes, 6931 Halter Loop has a pool.
Does 6931 Halter Loop have accessible units?
No, 6931 Halter Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Halter Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 6931 Halter Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6931 Halter Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6931 Halter Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine