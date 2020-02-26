All apartments in College Station
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:52 AM

601 Dominik Drive

601 Dominik Drive · (979) 966-3913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom wood floors throughout home, wood treads on stairs, stainless steel appliances, can lights throughout, granite countertops and much more! Biking distance to campus and on the bus route. Exterior stone, siding, & brick material. Front parking and a private back yard with covered patio will make the property very desirable for renters. Enjoy the restaurants and shops along University Dr. Pictures are renderings from architect and builder.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Dominik Drive have any available units?
601 Dominik Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 601 Dominik Drive have?
Some of 601 Dominik Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Dominik Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Dominik Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Dominik Drive pet-friendly?
No, 601 Dominik Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 601 Dominik Drive offer parking?
Yes, 601 Dominik Drive does offer parking.
Does 601 Dominik Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Dominik Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Dominik Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Dominik Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Dominik Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Dominik Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Dominik Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Dominik Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Dominik Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Dominik Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
