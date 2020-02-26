601 Dominik Drive

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom wood floors throughout home, wood treads on stairs, stainless steel appliances, can lights throughout, granite countertops and much more! Biking distance to campus and on the bus route. Exterior stone, siding, & brick material. Front parking and a private back yard with covered patio will make the property very desirable for renters. Enjoy the restaurants and shops along University Dr. Pictures are renderings from architect and builder.