College Station, TX
503 Corregidor Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

503 Corregidor Dr

503 Corregidor Dr · (979) 589-0590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Corregidor Dr, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Updated three bedroom, two bath (New Remodel) duplexes in prime location, within walking or biking distance from TAMU and with convenient bus routes to all campuses from Holleman Dr., steps from your new home.

Each duplex features custom tile in the main areas, carpeted bedrooms, and fans throughout. The master has a beautiful attached bath and enormous walk-in closet. The second bedroom also boasts a large walk-in closet and the third has an extensive wall closet with custom built-ins.

Host gatherings in your generously-sized, living room and pass through kitchen, or entertain in your open concept dining room. New countertops! Furnished refrigerators, garbage disposals, and microwaves complete your kitchen and making cooking a breeze. Enjoy furnished washers and dryers in your dedicated laundry room with custom storage for linens or supplies.

Don't miss these truly enormous backyards, with cement patios and privacy fences--designed for your four legged friends, game day festivities, or relaxing with a book.

Your new home is only a few minutes walk from multiple restaurants and fast food, such as Wendy's, Subway, Pizza, and multiple convenience stores. Bike or drive to the brand new HEB and shopping center at Jone's Plaza! Upon return, park a few feet in front of your door with your groceries in your assigned spots. (Pets up to 40 lbs are accepted with separate pet deposit.)

(RLNE4514438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Corregidor Dr have any available units?
503 Corregidor Dr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 Corregidor Dr have?
Some of 503 Corregidor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Corregidor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
503 Corregidor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Corregidor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Corregidor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 503 Corregidor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 503 Corregidor Dr offers parking.
Does 503 Corregidor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Corregidor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Corregidor Dr have a pool?
No, 503 Corregidor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 503 Corregidor Dr have accessible units?
No, 503 Corregidor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Corregidor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Corregidor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Corregidor Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 Corregidor Dr has units with air conditioning.
