503 Corregidor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Updated three bedroom, two bath (New Remodel) duplexes in prime location, within walking or biking distance from TAMU and with convenient bus routes to all campuses from Holleman Dr., steps from your new home.



Each duplex features custom tile in the main areas, carpeted bedrooms, and fans throughout. The master has a beautiful attached bath and enormous walk-in closet. The second bedroom also boasts a large walk-in closet and the third has an extensive wall closet with custom built-ins.



Host gatherings in your generously-sized, living room and pass through kitchen, or entertain in your open concept dining room. New countertops! Furnished refrigerators, garbage disposals, and microwaves complete your kitchen and making cooking a breeze. Enjoy furnished washers and dryers in your dedicated laundry room with custom storage for linens or supplies.



Don't miss these truly enormous backyards, with cement patios and privacy fences--designed for your four legged friends, game day festivities, or relaxing with a book.



Your new home is only a few minutes walk from multiple restaurants and fast food, such as Wendy's, Subway, Pizza, and multiple convenience stores. Bike or drive to the brand new HEB and shopping center at Jone's Plaza! Upon return, park a few feet in front of your door with your groceries in your assigned spots. (Pets up to 40 lbs are accepted with separate pet deposit.)



(RLNE4514438)