Mariott built home on a cul-de-sac street in the beloved Pebble Creek neighborhood. This split floor plan home has an attached garage and large covered back patio with a sprawling deck to enjoy the nicer weather. There are granite countertops in the kitchen and master bathroom, recessed lighting and crown molding. The wood floors in the main areas are just beautiful!! Come and tour this tree adorned lot and custom home rental today!