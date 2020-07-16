All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 21 2020

4115 Mcfarland Drive

4115 Mcfarland Dr · (979) 777-1116
Location

4115 Mcfarland Dr, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS, WELL-MAINTAINED 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house just minutes away from Texas A&M University and includes a BRAND NEW A/C & NEW WATER HEATER! Every bedroom includes the privacy of its own bath! The home features a large, open concept and functional floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen, ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, and plenty of room for entertaining in the backyard! One spacious bedroom and bathroom are downstairs, and upstairs are 3 more bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The fenced back yard includes a storage area and access to 4 designated parking spaces. Refrigerator, washer and dryer convey! Located minutes from the Texas A&M campus, multiple hospitals, grocery shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Mcfarland Drive have any available units?
4115 Mcfarland Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4115 Mcfarland Drive have?
Some of 4115 Mcfarland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Mcfarland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Mcfarland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Mcfarland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4115 Mcfarland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4115 Mcfarland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Mcfarland Drive offers parking.
Does 4115 Mcfarland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 Mcfarland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Mcfarland Drive have a pool?
No, 4115 Mcfarland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Mcfarland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4115 Mcfarland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Mcfarland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Mcfarland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 Mcfarland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4115 Mcfarland Drive has units with air conditioning.
