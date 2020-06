Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with 2 living room. This spacious home has been updated with new flooring & interior paint. Turn key ready for move in. The downstairs living area is ideal for entertaining & the kitchen's generous counter tops give lots of space to spread out. The inviting second floor has all three bedrooms & 2nd living room. Perfect room to keep toys, gaming or movie room from the downstairs space. This home offers a large space & large back yard. In front of your house is a city park with play ground, 2 acres of manicured space & a sidewalk all the way to the elementary school, intermediate school and international school. All walking distance. Move in can be 3/6/2020.