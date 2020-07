Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom house in Edelweiss neighborhood. Luxury plank flooring throughout home with carpet in bedrooms. Living room is accentuated with recessed lighting, ceiling pop and fireplace. Master bathroom features separate jetted tub and shower, 2 sinks, separate room for toilet and 2 walk-in closets. Other amenities include a breakfast nook, granite countertop in kitchen, covered porch, sprinkler system and 2 car garage. This is a must see!



