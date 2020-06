Amenities

NO DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE!!! PRE-LEASING FOR 8/1/2020! Beautiful/practically brand new 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome available for Pre-lease at The Barracks! Come see why everyone wants to live at the Barracks. Featuring granite countertops, large rooms, stained concrete floors and MORE! This town home is on a quite cul-de-sac and comes with washer, dryer, fridge, and a mounted 55" TV for your convenience. Make your appointments today to tour this great rental.