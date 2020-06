Amenities

ceiling fan fireplace furnished

Located in the heart of College Station's Southside historic district, and less than 2 blocks to TAMU campus. This charming historic duplex comes fully furnished and ready for you to move right in! Features two bedrooms, one bath, spacious kitchen, formal dining area, large living room with fireplace. Available now, owners will consider short term lease.