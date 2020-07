Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Must see! Great layout and space for the price. Tons of storage and closet space! This is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story unit. Downstairs is the kitchen and living room area with a half bathroom. Upstairs are both bedrooms and the full bath. Great layout for entertaining guests. Images are of a similar unit, Same layout. Unit A has tile floors downstairs, laminate floors upstairs.