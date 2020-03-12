All apartments in College Station
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

2726 Celinda Circle

2726 Celinda Circle · (979) 219-0730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2726 Celinda Circle, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath home on large lot in the heart of College Station. Spacious living area boasts cathedral ceilings, and dark gray beams. Your white kitchen has abundant cupboards, leathered granite counters, dual pantries, and stainless appliances . Fall in love with the master bed and bath featuring barn door, quartz counters, and subway tiled walk in shower. Additional updates (all made in late 2018) include new driveway and sidewalk, new hot water heater, new tubs and toilets, fresh interior and exterior paint, new lighting, new plumbing fixtures, and all new flooring. The house is rounded out with spacious secondary bedrooms, storage shed, and two patios. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Celinda Circle have any available units?
2726 Celinda Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2726 Celinda Circle have?
Some of 2726 Celinda Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Celinda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Celinda Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Celinda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Celinda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2726 Celinda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Celinda Circle does offer parking.
Does 2726 Celinda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Celinda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Celinda Circle have a pool?
No, 2726 Celinda Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Celinda Circle have accessible units?
No, 2726 Celinda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Celinda Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 Celinda Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Celinda Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 Celinda Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
