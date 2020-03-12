2726 Celinda Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath home on large lot in the heart of College Station. Spacious living area boasts cathedral ceilings, and dark gray beams. Your white kitchen has abundant cupboards, leathered granite counters, dual pantries, and stainless appliances . Fall in love with the master bed and bath featuring barn door, quartz counters, and subway tiled walk in shower. Additional updates (all made in late 2018) include new driveway and sidewalk, new hot water heater, new tubs and toilets, fresh interior and exterior paint, new lighting, new plumbing fixtures, and all new flooring. The house is rounded out with spacious secondary bedrooms, storage shed, and two patios. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN