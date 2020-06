Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Step into this very well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the sought after Sonoma subdivision. Feeding into award winning CSISD schools and the new CS High School this home is fabulous! Nice large kitchen with granite counter tops, master bedroom featuring a large walk in closet, nice backyard with wood fencing and 2 car garage, this home is cute, cozy and has everything you will need in a fabulous rental. Call today for your personal tour.