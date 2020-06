Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with attached 2 car garage! This home features a sunroom which opens out to a spacious deck in a large back yard. The kitchen has granite countertops and a beautiful tile backsplash, a gas range, and a built-in wall oven! Other features include granite countertops in the bathrooms, a fireplace in the living room, and tile and hardwood flooring throughout the home.