College Station, TX
2489 Horse Shoe Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:46 AM

2489 Horse Shoe Drive

2489 Horse Shoe Drive · (979) 574-0040
Location

2489 Horse Shoe Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1705 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
$1400.00 per month for this great 4-bedroom, 3 full bath single family home! The property offers open floor plan, granite kitchen countertops with a spacious island and kitchen appliances. Crown moldings. All bathrooms have granite countertops with plenty of spaces and storages. Double vanities in down bathroom. Upstairs each bedroom has its own private bath. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Stained concrete floor downstairs, tile in all bathrooms, laminate wood floors in all bedrooms including stairway. No Carpet! Washer, dryer, and a side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator included. Fenced side-yard. Great location! Pre-lease for August 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive have any available units?
2489 Horse Shoe Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive have?
Some of 2489 Horse Shoe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 Horse Shoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2489 Horse Shoe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 Horse Shoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2489 Horse Shoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive offer parking?
No, 2489 Horse Shoe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2489 Horse Shoe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive have a pool?
No, 2489 Horse Shoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2489 Horse Shoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 Horse Shoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2489 Horse Shoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2489 Horse Shoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
