2489 Horse Shoe Drive

$1400.00 per month for this great 4-bedroom, 3 full bath single family home! The property offers open floor plan, granite kitchen countertops with a spacious island and kitchen appliances. Crown moldings. All bathrooms have granite countertops with plenty of spaces and storages. Double vanities in down bathroom. Upstairs each bedroom has its own private bath. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Stained concrete floor downstairs, tile in all bathrooms, laminate wood floors in all bedrooms including stairway. No Carpet! Washer, dryer, and a side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator included. Fenced side-yard. Great location! Pre-lease for August 2020.