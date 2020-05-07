2434 Pintail Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot has tile flooring in all wet areas and in the living room. All bedrooms are large with awesome walk-in closets, built in chest of drawers in each closet. Jack and Jill bath upstairs, Comes with refrigerator with ice maker, washer and dryer, pantry, microwave and plenty of parking space. Located on A&M shuttle bus route. Close to A&M Consol. High School, plus more. Property has been well maintained and very clean. Great home. Don't miss out on this very nice rental property.