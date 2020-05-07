All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

2434 Pintail Loop

2434 Pintail Loop · (979) 703-4999
Location

2434 Pintail Loop, College Station, TX 77845
Steeplechase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1359 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot has tile flooring in all wet areas and in the living room. All bedrooms are large with awesome walk-in closets, built in chest of drawers in each closet. Jack and Jill bath upstairs, Comes with refrigerator with ice maker, washer and dryer, pantry, microwave and plenty of parking space. Located on A&M shuttle bus route. Close to A&M Consol. High School, plus more. Property has been well maintained and very clean. Great home. Don't miss out on this very nice rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Pintail Loop have any available units?
2434 Pintail Loop has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2434 Pintail Loop have?
Some of 2434 Pintail Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Pintail Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Pintail Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Pintail Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Pintail Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2434 Pintail Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Pintail Loop does offer parking.
Does 2434 Pintail Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2434 Pintail Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Pintail Loop have a pool?
No, 2434 Pintail Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Pintail Loop have accessible units?
No, 2434 Pintail Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Pintail Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Pintail Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Pintail Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 Pintail Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
