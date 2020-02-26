All apartments in College Station
2034 Legacy Ln

2034 Legacy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2034 Legacy Ln, College Station, TX 77840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex "master plan" is our most popular style and LOCATION for Texas A&M students! The property is located near the intersection of W. Holleman and Harvey Mitchell and is (1) block from a TAMU shuttle bus stop so it's super close to everything on West Campus. The duplex offers a large and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings that permits lots of natural lighting through the the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The separate utility room *includes* a washer and dryer. The overhead cabinets in the utility room combined with the extra spacious closets at the entry and in the hall provide ample storage space - especially with the huge linen closet in the guest bath! The bedrooms have nice size closets - either walk-ins or full wall closets covered with sturdy bi-fold doors. All bedrooms and the living room have ceiling fans with light fixtures. The yard can be accessed by the side door off the dining room or through the front gate of the privacy fence. The owner provides the lawn care every other Friday - you just need to keep it picked up and watered to enjoy!! The property is marketed and managed by Pat M Butler Broker Inc. d/b/a Clear Vision Brokerage, Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007. For immediate assistance, please go to http://www.cvbroker.com for more information!
The property is located near the intersection of W. Holleman and Harvey Mitchell and is (1) block from a TAMU shuttle bus stop, so it's super close to everything! Quarterly pest control and lawn care provided - you only need to keep the grass green by watering! The three bedrooms 2 bath duplex offers a large and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings lots of natural lighting through the living, dining, and kitchen areas. The separate utility room INCLUDES a washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Legacy Ln have any available units?
2034 Legacy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 2034 Legacy Ln have?
Some of 2034 Legacy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Legacy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Legacy Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Legacy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 Legacy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2034 Legacy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Legacy Ln does offer parking.
Does 2034 Legacy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 Legacy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Legacy Ln have a pool?
No, 2034 Legacy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Legacy Ln have accessible units?
No, 2034 Legacy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Legacy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Legacy Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Legacy Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2034 Legacy Ln has units with air conditioning.
