Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2008 Rayburn Court Available 07/03/20 4/2 On Southwood Cul-De-Sac Available for July Pre Lease - Nestled on a large, heavily wooded lot, this wonderfully 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is centrally located on a cul-de-sac in the Southwood subdivision near Harvey Mitchell Parkway. This house has vaulted ceiling in living room, tile throughout, two car attached garage and is very close to shopping. (Agents please see notes)



(RLNE3816837)