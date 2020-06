Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW NEW!! NEW!! Fully Renovated & upgraded house. New Fixtures, New AC and Ductwork, New Floors, Fresh Paint, New Kitchen and appliances New Windows and Much Much More, This Completely renovated home 3bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas is available for immediate move-in. A must-see. Walk to South Knoll Elementary and parks and shopping. Fenced Backyard.

AVAILABILITY: IMMEDIATE, NO FALL PRE-LEASE