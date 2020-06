Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3-bedroom and 2-bath duplex central location features great floor plan, on TAMU shuttle route. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! Spacious living and nice kitchen with all kitchen appliance and refrigerator. Washer and dryer in unit. Fenced backyard and alley parking in back. Convenient to shopping, Gabbard Park, schools, restaurants, etc. Property will be ready by August 2,2020.