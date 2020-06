Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Wonderful, nearly 2200 sf home in South Knoll. 4 large bedrooms and 2 baths, one is in the master bedroom. Huge yard with trees. 2 dining areas or use as an office or bonus room. Very well maintained. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Immediate move in for January 2020. Please give Judy Graves a call/text to show and it is close to campus, restaurants, shopping, etc. Great home to rent with lots of room. Gap lease to July 24, 2020. Short Term lease ONLY!