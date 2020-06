Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FALL 2020 PRELEASE! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! You must see this 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home close to TAMU, shopping, restaurants and more. This home features a spacious kitchen w/ eating bar and all new appliances, large dining area and living-room with beautiful cathedral ceiling. There is also a huge backyard, 2 car garage and a bonus room that can be used as a study!