AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the TAMU bus stop. The home has been recently remodeled. Featuring wood laminate flooring and granite counters. The living room has a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy a huge back yard with a privacy fence. Located just off of sorority row in the heart of College Station. All appliances are provided including washer and dryer. The lawn service is also included. Professionally managed and well maintained. (Rate $1600 through the summer, Rate increases to $1800 August 1 through remainder of lease.) A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.