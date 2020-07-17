All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 1006 Holt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
1006 Holt Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

1006 Holt Street

1006 Holt Street · (979) 777-7938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1006 Holt Street, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On nearly an acre of fenced land, this adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home is a dream lease property for anyone! The living room features the original wood burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, and access to a peaceful sunroom. The kitchen has ample storage and a view of the backyard, plus an additional built-in storage unit and shelves. If you're looking to entertain, hold tailgates or just relax, the expansive backyard is just the right fit. A detached garage with shed room space provides additional storage. Text us today to schedule a showing of this one-of-a-kind home. No more than 2 unrelated.
On nearly an acre of fenced land, this adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home is a dream lease property for anyone! The living room features the original wood burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, and access to a peaceful sunroom. The kitchen has ample storage and a view of the backyard, plus an additional built-in storage unit and shelves. If you're looking to entertain, hold tailgates or just relax, the expansive backyard is just the right fit. A detached garage with shed room space provides additional storage. Text us today to schedule a showing of this one-of-a-kind home. No more than 2 unrelated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Holt Street have any available units?
1006 Holt Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 Holt Street have?
Some of 1006 Holt Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Holt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Holt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Holt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Holt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1006 Holt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Holt Street offers parking.
Does 1006 Holt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Holt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Holt Street have a pool?
No, 1006 Holt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Holt Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 Holt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Holt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Holt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Holt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Holt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1006 Holt Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with Pools
College Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TX
Tomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity