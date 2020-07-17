1006 Holt Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

On nearly an acre of fenced land, this adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home is a dream lease property for anyone! The living room features the original wood burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, and access to a peaceful sunroom. The kitchen has ample storage and a view of the backyard, plus an additional built-in storage unit and shelves. If you're looking to entertain, hold tailgates or just relax, the expansive backyard is just the right fit. A detached garage with shed room space provides additional storage. Text us today to schedule a showing of this one-of-a-kind home. No more than 2 unrelated.

On nearly an acre of fenced land, this adorable 3 bed, 2 bath home is a dream lease property for anyone! The living room features the original wood burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, and access to a peaceful sunroom. The kitchen has ample storage and a view of the backyard, plus an additional built-in storage unit and shelves. If you're looking to entertain, hold tailgates or just relax, the expansive backyard is just the right fit. A detached garage with shed room space provides additional storage. Text us today to schedule a showing of this one-of-a-kind home. No more than 2 unrelated.