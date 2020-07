Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home, updated and close to the TAMU main campus! This 4 bed, 2 bath home offers a grand great room with an open concept kitchen/living/dining, ceiling fans in all living areas and bedrooms. Gorgeous tile throughout living areas and baths. Bonus second living/study/den is large and right off the great room. Master suite includes in room bath with standing shower. Great backyard with plenty of space and lush green grass. Quiet street located in the heart of College Station with large trees. Available for early move-in late July.