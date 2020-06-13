/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:08 AM
309 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
500 Saddle Villa
500 Saddle Villa, Cibolo, TX
500 Saddle Villa Available 08/01/20 METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH - METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH * CUL-DE-SAC LOT, NO THRU TRAFFIC * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * TILE FLOOR IN WET AREAS *
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
228 CANYON VISTA
228 Canyon Vista, Cibolo, TX
228 CANYON VISTA Available 07/01/20 LARGE CIBOLO RENTAL! - LARGE RENTAL IN CIBOLO VISTA SUBDIVISION. MASTER BEDROOM, THREE SECONDARY BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
220 Country Vale
220 Country Vale, Cibolo, TX
220 Country Vale Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home, With Huge Gameroom! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
109 Carmel Drive
109 Carmel Dr, Cibolo, TX
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home! Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home! Open Floor Plan! Spacious Living Area! Gorgeous master suite, with garden tub and separate shower, huge walk-in closet! Spacious secondary
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
517 Saddle Back Trail
517 Saddle Back Trail, Cibolo, TX
- Near Randolph Air Force Base! Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing! For more information please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message to schedule a showing Please apply online at fsppmtx.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
206 ROSEGATE DR
206 Rosegate Drive, Cibolo, TX
Single Story 4 bedroom in the Award Winning SCUC School District. NOT SHOWN IN PIC: Home has wood planking throughout (except beds). Open living area home with in a charming neighborhood that will not last long. Brand new A/C.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
528 LANDMARK FLS
528 Landmark Fls, Cibolo, TX
Beautiful Luxury 5 Bedroom 3 Bath + Study/Den, Home in Schertz/Cibolo. Convenient access to IH-35 & Close to Randolph AFB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
417 CATTLE RUN
417 Cattle Run, Cibolo, TX
Beautiful & Spaciness 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a large downstairs master bedrm & walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and double vanities. Upstairs game room, ceramic tile in kitchen, ceiling fans throughout, and covered back patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
416 WAGON WHEEL WAY
416 Wagon Wheel Way, Cibolo, TX
This beautiful two story home in Cibolo is in immaculate condition. Home boasts tile down stairs in living space for easy cleaning, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Willow Pointe
276 Willow View
276 Willow View, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
155 Woodstone Loop
155 Woodstone Loop, Cibolo, TX
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
261 ARCADIA PL
261 Arcadia Place, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1524 sqft
* One Story, 1524 sq ft, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
424 Dean Chase
424 Dean Chase, Cibolo, TX
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 424 Dean Chase in Cibolo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Willow Pointe
112 S WILLOW WAY
112 South Willow Way, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1515 sqft
Entire interior is currently being painted to a neutral greige color. New pictures will be posted after painting has been completed. Great one story with 3 bedrooms and a study. Exterior painted April 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
112 Landmark Haven
112 Landmark Haven, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2354 sqft
This like-new home has been well loved & has lots of beautiful features. From the open floor plan to the tall ceilings, from the laminate wood flooring to the granite kitchen counters, you'll love to call this place home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
209 NOMAD LN
209 Nomad Lane, Cibolo, TX
Gorgeous home now available in the highly desired Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This four-bedroom, two and a half bath home is within walking distance to Steele high school.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
402 MAYFLOWER
402 Mayflower, Cibolo, TX
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in a peaceful community. This home features an open floor plan, all stainless steel kitchen appliances are included, washer & dryer, water softener are as is. with a covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
204 VALONA DR
204 Valona Drive, Cibolo, TX
Great Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. This home has an Open Floor Plan with over 2,587 Square Feet. There is a bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. The huge gameroom upstairs can also be used as a fifth bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
233 FLINT RD
233 Flint Road, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
Single Story Rental (Refridge Convey) 3 Bedrooms with Ceramic tile (Family, Kitchen/Brkft, Entry, Utility & Bathrooms). Just georgeous! Covered patio, & garage door opener included as well as 42" cab & granite c/tops in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Willow Pointe
276 Willow Bluff
276 Willow Bluff, Cibolo, TX
MOVE IN READY! FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW FLOORING, NEW CARPET. Spacious 4 bed/3 full baths home in community of Willow Bridge. Open floor plan with abundant natural light. Kitchen offers eat-in dining, electric cooking, and plenty of cabinet space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
322 Colbert Ferry
322 Colbert Fry, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2241 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2241 sqft home located in the newly developed neighborhood Red River Ranch.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
408 Dove Wing
408 Dove Wing, Cibolo, TX
Spacious Cibolo home with neighborhood pool - Property Id: 274966 Spacious home in desirable Falcon Ridge. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, multiple living and dining spaces, with an office! Cozy covered back patio to relax on.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
210 KENSINGTON DR
210 Kesington Drive, Cibolo, TX
Large, open floor plan with no carpet in living space. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances, fridge included, with tons of prep space. Two dining areas plus a breakfast bar. Covered patio for summer backyard fun. Gameroom up,master suite down.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
204 Rustic Trail
204 Rustic Trail, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2101 sqft
Lovely property now available in Saddle Creek Ranch. You will feel right at home in this open floorplan home with high ceilings & lots of natural sunlight. The home features laminate wood flooring & tile throughout downstairs.