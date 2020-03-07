140 CRIMSON TREE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing large home near great schools & Randolph AFB. Beautiful master suite with double door accented entry into ensuite with double vanity, large garden tub, separate shower & spacious walk-in closet on main floor. The 2nd story boasts 4 large bedrooms & a full-size open game room/second living room for entertaining. Formal dining room & separate eat-in kitchen for multiple dining choices depending on occasion! Full granite in kitchen & all bathrooms. Fireplace & warm tones make this home a cozy retreat!