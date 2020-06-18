817 Laserra

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous home features 4 bedroom/2.5 baths plus office available now! Kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, recessed lighting, huge island, and walk-in butler’s pantry. Tile flooring in common areas. Formal dining room in addition to breakfast area. Large master downstairs w/full ensuite. Master bath features jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, double vanities, and huge walk in closet. Custom covered back deck perfect for entertaining. Close to pool/splash pad/basketball/tennis/volleyball courts and walking trails. Short walk to elementary school. Great schools! Schedule your showing now!"



Contact us to schedule a showing.