All apartments in Cibolo
Find more places like 817 Laserra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
817 Laserra
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:01 PM

817 Laserra

817 Laserra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cibolo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

817 Laserra, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous home features 4 bedroom/2.5 baths plus office available now! Kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, recessed lighting, huge island, and walk-in butler’s pantry. Tile flooring in common areas. Formal dining room in addition to breakfast area. Large master downstairs w/full ensuite. Master bath features jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, double vanities, and huge walk in closet. Custom covered back deck perfect for entertaining. Close to pool/splash pad/basketball/tennis/volleyball courts and walking trails. Short walk to elementary school. Great schools! Schedule your showing now!"

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Laserra have any available units?
817 Laserra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 817 Laserra have?
Some of 817 Laserra's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Laserra currently offering any rent specials?
817 Laserra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Laserra pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Laserra is pet friendly.
Does 817 Laserra offer parking?
No, 817 Laserra does not offer parking.
Does 817 Laserra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Laserra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Laserra have a pool?
Yes, 817 Laserra has a pool.
Does 817 Laserra have accessible units?
No, 817 Laserra does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Laserra have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Laserra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Laserra have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Laserra does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cibolo 3 BedroomsCibolo Apartments with Balcony
Cibolo Apartments with ParkingCibolo Apartments with Pool
Cibolo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas