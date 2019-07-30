266 ROYAL TROON DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets guest suite game room

Excellent opportunity to live in convenient Cibolo in a large, family ready home. Close to bases and shopping, the local schools are highly rated. Open, 4 bedroom with a full guest suite down. Huge master suite has large walk in closet. Generous sized bedrooms and a large game room make for a comfortable home. See why Cibolo is rated one of the top small towns in the USA! No smoking in house/garage. Pets limited to smaller dogs and cats only. Bring completed applications and photo ID to apply.