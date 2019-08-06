Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

2391 FM 1103 Available 08/16/19 Spacious 3/2 Manufactured Home on 1 Acre! - Spacious 3/2 Manufactured Home on 1 Acre! Enjoy Your Evenings Sitting on the Large Covered Back Deck or Covered Front Porch! Features Include an Island Kitchen, Double Oven, Stove Top, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Carpet/Vinyl/Plank Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Large Open Floorplan with Two Living Areas, Skylights, Garden Tub & Separate Shower in Masterbath, and Two Car Carport. Property is Completely Fenced. Cibolo-Schertz ISD. 1 Dog Max, No Cats.



*Fireplace for Decor Only**Storage Shed does not Convey*



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Cats Allowed



