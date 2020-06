Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous one story home in established neighborhood. Freshly painted with nice sized family room and living area. Enjoy gathering around the island in the kitchen or enjoy relaxing on the covered patio and privacy fenced back yard after a long day at the office. Conveniently located at RAFB, Ft. Sam and SAMC within - 15 minutes of shopping, choices of restaurants and lots of entertainment. Come see this home today! Includes fridge, washer & dryer!!!!!!!!